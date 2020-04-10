Advertisement

The latest versions

of the best software

  • Hand picked software titles - only the best!
  • Tested for malware, adware and viruses
  • No added bundles, installers or toolbars
Popular software

Latest updates

  • 4,275,812,784

    Downloads Served

  • 3 Minutes Ago

    Last Update Check

  • 43,482

    Program Versions Listed

Advertisement

Latest Software News

  • Microsoft announces when it will kill Wunderlist

    Microsoft announces when it will kill Wunderlist

    Microsoft's Wunderlist to-do app has been living on borrowed time for a while now. It was back in 2017 when the software giant announced it would be phasing out the app, which strangely enough, Microsoft had only purchased in 2015.

    Patrick Devaney - 4 months ago

  • Google launches Android Ambient Mode

    Google launches Android Ambient Mode

    Android's latest Google Assistant powered feature, Ambient Mode, will begin rolling out next week. Google first announced Ambient Mode back in September, telling the world that the feature would turn Android devices into smart devices whenever they're plugged in and charging.

    Patrick Devaney - 4 months ago

  • Instagram unveils Reels, a TikTok clone

    Instagram unveils Reels, a TikTok clone

    Is TikTok the best app in the world right now? There is an increasing amount of evidence that a lot of people at Facebook and Instagram HQ seem to think so.

    Patrick Devaney - 5 months ago

  • What is Windows 10X?

    What is Windows 10X?

    Foldable screens and new dual screen devices have increasingly become the trend. Manufacturers now want to show themselves as forward thinking hardware developers. Microsoft's upcoming Windows 10X operating system has long been rumored to be the software giant's first foray into the dual screen world we all look likely...

    Patrick Devaney - 5 months ago

  • A dark mode is coming to Google Chrome on desktop

    A dark mode is coming to Google Chrome on desktop

    Every app these days seems to have a new dark mode or one in development. This is due in part to the appearance a slick black background can give but also due to recent research from Google that shows darker colors use up less battery power on devices with...

    Patrick Devaney - 8 months ago

  • Google now allows you to play podcasts within search results

    Google now allows you to play podcasts within search results

    The podcasting world has always been a bit of the Wild West. You'd discover a series through word of mouth or maybe by way of an article listing recommendations. Then it's on you to use a podcasting app or go to the website to download the episode and listen..

    Ben Bowman - 8 months ago

Advertisement